A yoga teacher suspected of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson has been apprehended in Costa Rica.

Kaitlin Armstrong was on the run for 43 days after cops say she shot and killed 25-year-old Wilson in a jealous rage for allegedly having an affair with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who is also a pro cyclist.

The fugitive was apprehended in a beautiful resort town of Santa Teresa. According to one report, Armstrong underwent plastic surgery to evade capture.

The saga began last month when Armstrong's vehicle was spotted leaving the scene of the murder in Austin, Texas. On May 14, she was captured on surveillance video catching a flight from Austin to New York City.

It’s believed Armstrong also spent time at a yoga retreat in upstate New York where her lookalike sister works. Authorities say she left Newark International Airport on May 18 en route to Costa Rica using a fake passport.

Armstrong is now expected to be deported back to U.S. where she will face murder charges.

