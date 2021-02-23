After His Passing, Alex Trebek’s Suits Are Donated to People in Need

Every night for 37 years, “Jeopardy” host Alex Trebek came into our homes perfectly dressed. But since his passing, what has become of those beautiful suits?



Trebek’s suits, sport coats, dress shirts, neckties, and dress shoes are now being given to former prisoners and homeless men to wear at job interviews.





“I think he’d be happy. It falls in line with everything he believed,” Trebek’s son Matthew said on “CBS This Morning.”Irwin Gidron is one of the lucky recipients of a Trebek suit and tie, through the New York City -based Doe Fund.“He has always a larger than life personality, and I was like, wow me and Alex Trebek are the same size?” Gidron said.In one of his final shows, Trebek asked viewers to count their blessings and be compassionate. Now Trebek’s clothes will live on, just the way he’d like.

