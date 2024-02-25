After Massive Outage Causes Panic Among Some AT&T Customers, Tips on What to Do If Your Phone Line Goes Out

Offbeat
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:32 AM PST, February 25, 2024

AT&T said the outage was caused by “an incorrect process” as they were expanding their network. It was “not a cyber attack,” AT&T said.

For many, Thursday’s cell phone outage served as a wake-up call about how dependent people can be on their phones to do just about everything. 

For around 11 hours, AT&T cell phone service was disrupted in major cities across the United States. Panic erupted for thousands of individuals, businesses and a whole culture that has come to rely on cell phones.

Angry customers besieged an AT&T store in Lake City, Florida.

“I had a job interview this morning at 9. You think they’ll fix that problem for me,” one customer said.

In San Francisco, the fire department told people, “If you cannot get through to 911 please try calling from a landline.”

AT&T said the outage was caused by “an incorrect process” as they were expanding their network. “Not a cyber attack,” it said.

Tech expert Steve Greenberg tells Inside Edition what to do if your phone line is out.

“If you and your spouse for example are on different phone services, well you just use your spouse's phone if it’s really an emergency,” Greenburg says. “Other than that, the other choice is using Wi-Fi. If you have an app like WhatsApp, you can then go on Wi-Fi and make a call that way.”

Only about 25% of homes still have landline phones.

The Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are investigating what caused the outage.

Related Stories

How Clean Are Your Beds? Sheets May Hold More Bacteria Than You Think
Kangaroo on the Loose in Texas! Cops Get Call About Runaway Roo
Hilaria Baldwin Defends Letting 10-Year-Old Daughter Wear Makeup
New York Train Conductor Returns Duffel Bag With $30K Inside to PassengerOffbeat

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death
1

What Happened to Nex Benedict? Outrage, Sorrow and Questions Surround Oklahoma Teen's Death

Crime
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse
2

Parenting Influencer Ruby Franke Sentenced Up to 60 Years for Child Abuse

Crime
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down
3

Russia Arrests US Citizen for Ukrainian Charity Donation Same Day as Tucker Carlson's Softball Putin Sit-Down

News
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.
4

Rookie Deputy Texted Wife About 1st Arrest Before Crashing In Lake With Handcuffed Mom, DA Says. Both Drowned.

Crime
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence
5

Illinois Father Who Drowned His 3 Young Children So Wife 'Can't Have Them' Gets Life Sentence

Crime