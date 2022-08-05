Alabama Woman Allegedly Attacks Sister With Screwdriver During Fight Over Food: Police
Police say an Alabama woman stabbed her sister with a screwdriver during a fight over food.
Police in Alabama say they have arrested a woman after she allegedly attacked her sister with a screwdriver during an argument over food.
Samantha Erickson has been charged with second-degree assault and was released after posting bail of $2,500, according to Florence police.
Officers had responded to a welfare check call over the weekend for a house on Prospect Street, police said. They spoke to a woman who had a puncture wound in her arm.
Investigators questioned the woman's sister, and determined the women had gotten into a fight over food, Florence police said.
No one else was injured in the incident. Police released no other details about the case.
