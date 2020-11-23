Alan Rickman’s Diaries Spanning 25 Years of Legendary Late Actor's Life to Be Published as a Book 

Beloved late actor Alan Rickman’s diaries will be published as a book in 2022, according to reports. The star of the “Harry Potter” films, as well as a plethora of favorites like “Die Hard,” “Love Actually,” and “CBGB,” passed away from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69 in 2016.

Rickman’s diaries cover 25 years of his life, as he kept 27 volumes of personal journals, where he discussed everything from his thoughts on acting to insights on friendships and politics. His anthology of diaries will be whittled down to one book, The Guardian reports.

The "Robin Hood: Price of Thieves" actor began keeping a diary in the late 1980s as his career began to take off following the success of “Die Hard” as well as his roles in the British theater.

“I’m delighted that Canongate will be publishing Alan’s diaries and couldn’t have wished for a finer appointment of editor than Alan Taylor,” Rickman’s widow Rima Horton told The Guardian. “The diaries reveal not just Alan Rickman the actor but the real Alan – his sense of humour, his sharp observation, his craftsmanship and his devotion to the arts.”

She added that her late husband’s journals were “anecdotal, indiscreet, witty, gossipy and utterly candid. They make (for) compulsive reading and offer a peerless insight into the daily life of a remarkable actor, who was as beloved in the U.S. as he surely was in the U.K.”

