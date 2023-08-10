The woman who was arrested and charged with the DUI killing of a South Carolina bride on her wedding night is behind bars. Now, her jailhouse conversations with her family have been made public.

“I don’t want to go to prison for 15 years,” the accused drunk driver told her dad.

Jamie Komoroski, 26, was arrested after crashing into a bride and killing her on her wedding night and leaving the groom severely injured.

“I don’t think I’m a threat to society at all and I’m not,” Komoroski said over a call.

Jailhouse tapes of Zoom calls between Komoroski and her millionaire dad show the 26-year-old crying about not wanting to go to prison.

“I’m just scared, dad. I don’t want to go away for so, so long,” Komoroski said.

“We are doing everything we can,” her father said.

Newlywed Samantha Miller was killed as she and her groom drove in a golf cart from their wedding reception in Charleston, South Carolina.

Komoroski’s blood alcohol limit was allegedly three times the legal limit, but she sees herself as the victim.

“I still just don’t know why this had to happen to me,” Komoroski said to her dad.

“Because bad things happen to good people, honey,” her dad said.

Court TC’s Julia Jenae looked at the tapes.

“Just the statement ‘why is this happening to me’ when you have the life of this young woman who was set to have her entire marriage like in front of her, it doesn't go over well,” Jenae says. “It seems like she isn’t prepared to take responsibility for her own actions.”

Komoroski does express remorse on one call that was not videotaped.

“I’m filled with regret and remorse. I wish I knew if I was going to get bond or not,” she said.

Komoroski’s hopes of release were denied at a hearing in early August. She will make bail next March if her trial has not begun by then.

“Oh my God. It’s going to be so bad. When I get out everybody’s going to be so mean to me,” she said in a call.