Alleged Serial Bank Robbers Arrested After 1 of Them Drops His Wallet at Crime Scene: Authorities

Crime
Bank Robbers
Christopher McNeill, left, and Dillon Surrett.Handouts
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 12:56 PM PDT, July 22, 2022

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies after one of them dropped his wallet at a crime scene, authorities said.

Christopher McNeill, 42, and Dillon Surrett, 30, are allegedly connected to a string of bank robberies in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to WJZY-TV.

They were arrested Thursday in Virginia by U.S. Marshals and Fredericksburg police, who said they used McNeill's billfold information to locate the suspects.

Both are being held without bail at Virginia's Rappahannock Regional Jail, according to online records.

McNeill faces charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and Surrett with aiding and abetting, according to WBTV.

Both men are awaiting extradition, the station said. 

