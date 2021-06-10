Alyssa Milano Is Considering Running for Office | Inside Edition

Politics
First Published: 11:17 AM PDT, June 10, 2021

The actress Alyssa Milano is considering running against the current 4th district California republican congressman in 2024.

Actress Alyssa Milano is considering running in California’s 4th District election in 2024 against Republic Tom McClintock, according to The Hill.

Milano has called out the current congressman for his alleged lack of equity and anti-discrimination practices on Twitter, floating the idea of her taking his place to her fanbase.

"It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I'm considering it," she told the publication.

Noting she also has other projects in the works, she said she will make an official decision after the 2022 midterm election. 

"I'm very hands-on, boots on the ground, as far as the work that I do," Milano told The Hill. "And I would hope that anyone who's considering running for office would be doing so from a place of service, which is where my heart is, rather than a place of power or to change up the system."

"My intentions are to make the world a better place," she said. 

The former "Who’s The Boss" cast member said activism has been an important facet of her life since she was a teen. She has an outspoken social media presence, has pushed for ERA ratification and was active in trying to block Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation. 

"[I am] completely overwhelmed," Milano told Inside Edition when asked about Kavanaugh's testimony in 2018. "I am angry."

