Amanda Kloots, the widow of the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero, has opened up about getting back out to date.

Cordero suffered from complications of COVID-19, resulting in a leg amputation, being put on a ventilator, and eventually dying last July in Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after battling for months.

Kloots, a co-host of "The Talk," shared about thoughts and feelings abou moving forward on a recent episode of the show. “I've never actually had to date. I just started dating again and it is so crazy to be dating for the first time at 39 years old. And it's quite terrifying and really out of your element, and it's just hard. It is hard."

“It's wonderful people I'm meeting, and it's been a great process so far. But I'll just say it's very hard without getting into too many details." she said.

Earlier this month, Kloots made an Instagram post on the one-year anniversary of Cordero’s passing that included a beautiful photo montage featuring the couple and their baby.

“There hasn’t been a day this year where you weren’t missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. I know you’re just 2” away,” she wrote.

“We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I’ll have it forever.”

Kloots ended her heartfelt post by sharing that “A Few Stars Apart,” by Lukas Nelson is the first song in the montage, and wrote that it “...gets me every time.”

