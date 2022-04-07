American Airlines to Create Bus Service for Philadelphia Regional Routes
The plan will help connect Philadelphia to other nearby areas like Lehigh Valley and Atlantic City.
American Airlines is teaming up with bus company Landline to create routes for regional Philadelphia, Airline Weekly reported.
American is doing this as it and many other airline companies are facing a pilot shortage primarily hitting regional operators, Airline Weekly said. Aside from the shortage, airlines are also facing a major hike in fuel prices which is causing fewer flights to take off, the news outlet added.
The bus service will start June 3 and will go between Philadelphia International Airport and airports in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey, the airline said Thursday, according to SF Gate.
The plan is believed to help customers connect to the airline’s international flights from Philadelphia, Brian Znotins, American’s vice president of network planning, said, according to ABC News.
The idea of replacing regional flights with buses in areas like Philadelphia is a reflection of American infrastructure as there is no direct railway that brings people intercity in the area, Airline Weekly said.
In other countries like France and Germany that face similar circumstances there are rail lines to connect nearby metropolitan areas, Airline Weekly pointed out.
Landline, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, has similar deals with United Airlines in Denver and Sun Country Airlines in seven cities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, SF Gate said.
