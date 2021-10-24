America’s largest tiny home community is now in Highland Park, California, and the new neighborhood will be housing people in need.

Two hundred twenty-four people who previously didn’t have a place to sleep will soon move into their own tiny spaces. Outreach teams went into the community to sign up un-housed people for the November 2 move-in day.

“It’s your un-housed neighbors that will be living here," Rowan Vansleve from the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission said. “It’s better here. Getting treatment, getting care, getting services, than in your backyard.”

And although it’s a good idea, some feel that the tiny homes are in bad locations and these communities that transition people out of homelessness have not been welcomed everywhere.

Citizens in Reseda, California, marched to an L.A. city councilman’s home to protest after 50 tiny houses were built in their neighborhood.

But Rosie Martinez, who lives just yards away from the new tiny home village, told KCBS she sees the positive side for the residents.

“This is going to help them get a job,” she explained. “Help them get permanent housing, healthcare, or if they need anything else positive for them. That’s the place to be for them.”

The tiny homes measure 8 feet by 8 feet and have heating, cooling, and electricity. Each tiny home reportedly cost the city about $8,000, including set-up and delivery.

