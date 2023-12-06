Amy Robach Ex Andrew Shue Reportedly Dating TJ Holmes Ex Marilee Fiebig
This new reported romance between "Melrose Place" star Andrew Shue and lawyer Marilee Fiebig is being called "trauma dating," because the two exes allegedly bonded during the relationship scandal that cost Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes their jobs at ABC.
Many are still in shock over reports that the spouses of ousted "Good Morning America" anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are dating.
But can the relationship between Shue and Fiebig last?
"I think they could absolutely get married," relationship expert Wendy Walsh tells Inside Edition. "I think that bonding over trauma happens all the time and it may open the door to emotional intimacy and mutual care."
News about the switcheroo is reminding many people about another high-profile couple who came together as a result of "trauma dating."
Back in 2008, Shania was married to John "Mutt" Lange, until he became romantically involved with Shania's best friend.
The country singer and her husband divorced in the ensuing scandal, and lo and behold, Shania went on to marry her (former) best friend's husband — Frédéric Thiébaud.
"We slowly became very good friends," Shania said of how her relationship with Frédéric developed over time. "We spent many, many months just holding each other up. It was a very emotional time for both of us."
Will Andrew and Marilee follow in Shania's footsteps? Only time will tell.
