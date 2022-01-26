Becki Falwell, Wife of Evangelical Leader Jerry Falwell Jr., Details Affair With Pool Boy in New Interview

The wife of evangelical Christian leader Jerry Falwell Jr. is opening up for the first time about her relationship with a pool boy, and admits that they made sex tapes together.

Falwell Jr. resigned in disgrace as president of Liberty University in 2020 following a series of embarrassing scandals, including reports of an extramarital affair involving him and his wife.

Now, Becki Falwell is admitting to yearslong sexual relationship with Giancarlo Granda starting in 2012, when he was 20 years old.

They met when Granda was working at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami.

Becki Falwell told Vanity Fair that she “had a big Canon camera” and “a couple of times [she] put it on the dresser and Giancarlo agreed” to record themselves.

Jerry Falwell Jr. says he once he walked in on his wife and Granda having sex.

“It was traumatizing,” Falwell Jr. was quoted as saying.

In 2020, Granda released a recording of a conversation with the Falwells.

“Gian’s been very busy lately. His new thing is like telling me every time he hooks up with people — like I don’t have feelings or something,” Becki Fallwell said.

“You’re going to make her jealous, Gian,” Falwell Jr. said.

In the new Vanity Fair interview, Becki Falwell claims that in 2017, Granda pressured her to have sex in her daughter’s bed, despite the affair being over.



“He said he wanted to have sex and I said, ‘No, no, no.’ I kept saying no. I didn’t want to do it,” Becki Falwell told the magazine. “But I was scared to death of him too, because he was still holding everything over me, so we had sex. He left and I went into the room and just cried.”

Granda declined to comment on Becki Falwell’s allegations, saying everything will be answered in a book and Hulu documentary that he’s working on.

