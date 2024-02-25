Who would have thought termites would actually help in building homes? Termites can be terrifying, but they can also be teachers.

Architects say the tiny creatures, while destructive to human homes, are very efficient when it comes to building their own habitats.

One thing they do well, according to David Andreen, a lecturing architect at Lund University, is building tunnels that regulate air flow and control the climate.

"Termites are absolutely incredible at constructing,” he told CBS News. “They work with very limited resources and they work with materials that are entirely sourced from their environment."

After studying termite mounds from around the world, Andreen came up with this design that can be 3D-printed and used in home construction.

“One of the fascinating things that the termite mound does is that it maintains a humid internal climate, even though it sits almost in the desert in a very arid environment,” he added.