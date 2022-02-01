Are People Receiving the Promised At-Home COVID-19 Tests Yet?

Where are all the millions of free N-95 masks and COVID-19 at-home tests that were made available by the federal government? While some say they have received the COVID-19 tests that became available on Jan. 19, many people haven't.

Three Inside Edition reporters said they all ordered four tests and none of them have received them yet.

The White House has said that 60 million American households have ordered the tests, and tens of millions of N-95 masks have been shipped as well, but it’s not clear when they are expected to arrive.

The White House says that the COVID-19 tests will ship seven to 12 days after a household places an order.

Inside Edition also checked to see if the 400 million free masks shipped across the nation could be easily found, but according to our reporters, in no place they tried to find them in New York City were they available.

Despite free masks being provided, it seems that some Americans are growing weary of wearing masks, according to a new Monmouth University poll.

Seventy percent of people voted that they believed COVID-19 was here to stay and that people need to get on with their lives.

The U.S. has seen more than 75 million recorded COVID-19 cases to date. More than 890,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S.

