Are Some Hotels Not Changing the Sheets Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic?

As hotels start reopening for business in New York City, Inside Edition put some major hotel brands to the test to see if they are thoroughly cleaning between guests in the age of COVID-19.

Inside Edition producers checked into different New York City hotel rooms and used a harmless, washable spray to apply an Inside Edition logo – only visible under UV light – to the pillows, bed sheets and bath towels. Commonly touched surfaces, including the TV remote, thermostat and desk were also marked with a special washable gel.

After marking the room, Inside Edition producers left the beds at all three locations looking like they’d been slept in and then checked out. The following day, using a new reservation with a different guest name, Inside Edition checked back into the exact same rooms to see if housekeeping had changed the linens and wiped down various surfaces.

To see what was found, including at the Trump International Hotel overlooking Central Park, tune into Inside Edition for the team’s full report Monday. Check local listings for times and stations in your area.

