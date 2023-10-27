Arkansas State University Drum Major Alandria Maddox Crowned Homecoming Queen
“It was so much to happen in one second that it was a little overwhelming,” 20-year-old Alandria Maddox says.
When one college student was crowned homecoming queen, she did not get a second to celebrate because she was also the band’s drum major.
Alandria Maddox was homecoming queen at Arkansas State University.
As soon as Maddox was crowned, the band was about to perform and she rushed to join.
The 20-year-old history major led the band still wearing her wrist corsage and crown,
“It was so much to happen in one second that it was a little overwhelming,” Maddox says.
Drum major and homecoming queen all in one young woman.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Moms Warn Parents About Dangers of Mylar Balloons After Deaths of DaughtersHuman Interest
Newlywed Iowa Teacher, 24, Accused of 'Engaging in Sexually Oriented Acts' With 3 Students as Young as 13Crime
Selfless Sister, 11, Recovering After Trying to Save Twin Brother Killed With Dad in Suspected Murder-SuicideCrime
Man Robs CVS Pharmacy With Very Specific Note Demanding Slew of Drugs Including 'All Bottles' of Viagra: CopsCrime
Dashcam Footage Shows Man Aggressively Driving Through Portland ParadeCrime
Nearly 5,000 Pilots Suspected of Falsifying Mental Health Records: Federal Aviation AdministrationNews