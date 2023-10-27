When one college student was crowned homecoming queen, she did not get a second to celebrate because she was also the band’s drum major.

Alandria Maddox was homecoming queen at Arkansas State University.

As soon as Maddox was crowned, the band was about to perform and she rushed to join.

The 20-year-old history major led the band still wearing her wrist corsage and crown,

“It was so much to happen in one second that it was a little overwhelming,” Maddox says.

Drum major and homecoming queen all in one young woman.