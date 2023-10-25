Britney Spears Says Backstage Run-In with Justin Timberlake Led to Disastrous VMA Performance

Britney Spears is finally shedding some light on her disastrous appearance at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.

The signer was widely mocked for the lethargic and lazy performance of her lip syncing her new single at the time, "Gimmie More".

That appearance had been meant to launch her comeback, but soon after she infamously shaved her head and attacked a paparazzi vehicle with an umbrella.

Britney now reveals in her memoir that while rehearsing for that appearance she ran into her ex, Justin Timberlake.

"He was at the top of his game in every way. I was having a panic attack. I hadn’t rehearsed enough," writes Britney. "I hated the way I looked. I knew it was going to be bad. I hadn’t slept the night before. I was dizzy."

Britney later reveals in her memoir that she “absolutely hated” being a judge on “The X-Factor."

"I got to where I was very, very nervous if I knew I had to be on air," says Britney of her time on the show, which she joined in 2012. "To act skeptical for eight straight hours while judging on tv? Uh, no thank you."

The pop star also laments her concert tour back in 2004, saying it was "too sexual."

She also writes that at that time she felt as though she had been "manipulated into going straight back to work after the breakup with Justin."

It is not all bad though, and there are two men that Britney is giving some special love to in the book.

The singer dedicates her memoir to her sons Jayden and Shane, who now live with their dad Kevin Federline in Hawaii.

"For my boys who are the loves of my life," writes Britney.

The singer was reportedly paid 15 million dollars to pen her memoir and part two is already in the works.