More details are emerging ahead of singer Britney Spears' upcoming memoir to be released next week. Among them, Spears claims in the book that Justin Timberlake cheated on her.

Hours after Spears claimed that she became pregnant with Timberlake’s baby when she was 19 and had an abortion, the pop star posted another video of herself dancing with knives.

“FAKE knives,” Spears’ wrote in the caption for the video.

For years there had been speculation that Spears strayed from her relationship with Timberlake, fueled by Timberlake’s hit song “Cry Me A River,” which shows a Spears look-alike and Timberlake singing about infidelity.

But in her memoir, Spears accuses Timberlake of cheating on her with an unnamed celebrity.

Timberlake did not respond to Inside Edition's request for comment.

Spears took to social media Wednesday to post about her upcoming memoir.

“Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already” Spears wrote on social media.