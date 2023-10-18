Britney Spears Claims Justin Timberlake Cheated on Her in Upcoming ‘Woman in Me’ Memoir
Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of cheating on her and took aim at her father, claiming he body-shamed her.
More details are emerging ahead of singer Britney Spears' upcoming memoir to be released next week. Among them, Spears claims in the book that Justin Timberlake cheated on her.
Hours after Spears claimed that she became pregnant with Timberlake’s baby when she was 19 and had an abortion, the pop star posted another video of herself dancing with knives.
“FAKE knives,” Spears’ wrote in the caption for the video.
For years there had been speculation that Spears strayed from her relationship with Timberlake, fueled by Timberlake’s hit song “Cry Me A River,” which shows a Spears look-alike and Timberlake singing about infidelity.
But in her memoir, Spears accuses Timberlake of cheating on her with an unnamed celebrity.
Timberlake did not respond to Inside Edition's request for comment.
Spears took to social media Wednesday to post about her upcoming memoir.
“Thank you all for making it #1 on Amazon already” Spears wrote on social media.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
4 Missing Hells Angels Secretly Cremated at California Funeral Home, Federal Prosecutors SayCrime
Florida Man Murdered Wife for Refusing to Appear on 'Zombie House Flipping' Reality Show, Alleges ProsecutorCrime
New Mexico Woman Says Animals and Son See Ghosts in Their 100-Year-Old HomeHuman Interest
American Students in Israel During Hamas Attacks Now Volunteering in Support of War EffortsHuman Interest
Massachusetts Man Calls 911 After Witnessing Sexual Assault on Livestream of Popular Key West MonumentCrime
Arizona Dad Strips Down at School Board Meeting to Protest More Lenient Dress CodeOffbeat