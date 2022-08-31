Armie Hammer was a Hollywood star on the rise, famous for roles in “The Social Network,” “Death on the Nile” and “Call Me by Your Name.”

But it all came crashing down last year when several women accused him of sexual and emotional abuse and having cannibalistic fantasies.

Armie Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, says she wasn’t shocked by the allegations.

“Basically growing up in my family and my experience, the Hammers was a very toxic environment,” Casey said.

Casey is revealing twisted family secrets in a new docuseries on Discovery Plus called “House of Hammer,” which dives deep into the wealthy oil and Arm & Hammer baking soda dynasty.

“If you believe in making deals with the devil, the Hammers are top of the totem pole,” Casey says in a trailer for the show.

The series features women who say they were abused by the actor.

“He said, ‘I’m 100% a cannibal.’ I’m freaking out,” one woman says in the trailer

“It was all he ever wanted to talk about,” another woman says.

One alleged victim shares a disturbing voicemail message she says she received from Hammer.

Hammer's ex-girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze, spoke to Inside Edition last year. She says their relationship took a dark turn when he allegedly told her that he wanted her to be his "perfect little slave.” She also says Hammer branded her with the initial of his first name.

The final straw was when she says he brought up cannibalism.

“He would say, ‘Oh, I want to remove your ribs. We’re going to find a doctor in LA, and I want to smoke them and eat them,’” Lorenze said.

Hammer has denied all allegations against him, saying any interactions were "completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon and mutually participatory."

But his career in Hollywood is, at least for now, dead. Just one month ago, he was seen selling condo unit timeshares at a resort in the Cayman Islands.

The three-part documentary premieres this Friday on Discovery Plus.

Related Stories