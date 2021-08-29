Artist and YouTuber Zach 'ZHC' Hsieh Paints Murals and Surprises Kids With iPads at Florida Hospital | Inside Edition

Artist and YouTuber Zach 'ZHC' Hsieh Paints Murals and Surprises Kids With iPads at Florida Hospital

By IE Staff
First Published: 7:53 AM PDT, August 29, 2021

Not only did Zach Hsieh paint murals and give children iPads, he also donated $240,000 that directly impacts the patients’ families.

Several children's days were made after YouTuber Zach 'ZHC' Hsieh surprised them with iPads. Rashad and Kayla are just two of many who received a generous gift during Hsieh’s recent visit to Avent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida.

Hsieh and his team stopped by to literally brighten up the halls of the hospital. While there, they painted the halls of the children’s wing, transforming the walls into his signature murals

They also donated $240,000 that directly impacts the patients’ families. They were able to do so because Zach uses the money he makes from sponsors and YouTube ads, and he puts some of that towards giving back. 

“There were a lot of families that were really struggling and going through a hard time,” Zach told Inside Edition Digital's Leigh Scheps.” So it was pretty emotional. And there were a lot of very grateful families, and I'm glad we could really help people that could really use the help.”

And Zach adds that for him, kind gestures like this are what he is passionate about.

“Well, I feel very passionate about bringing more positivity in the world. I think while I'm still alive, I want to make as big of an impact as I can, and I just love seeing people happy.”

