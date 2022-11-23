As Thanksgiving Approaches, So Too Do Fears of Sickness Including COVID-19 and RSV

As Thanksgiving approaches, we're about to begin our third year dealing with COVID-19, and we're not out of the woods yet. Doctors warn of a triple threat due to COVID-19, RSV, and the flu, leading many to prepare for a stressful Thanksgiving.

Like so many children across the nation, 10-month-old Jamison Trevino is battling a serious case of RSV.

“He was up from midnight to 6 a.m. last night, just in consolable,” his mother Gianna tells Inside Edition, saying she made the difficult decision to cancel Thanksgiving.

“II had to make that call. (It’s) just really upsetting,” she says.

Thanksgiving plans for many hang in the balance as people grapple with getting sick.

Whoopi Goldberg, who just returned to “The View” after getting COVID-19 for the second time, is warning everyone to take care.

“I tell you, you know you can get boosted (for vaccines) within an inch of your life, and the next thing you know you got COVID again,” she said.

Doctors say to take a rapid COVID-19 test if you’re visiting vulnerable family members, consider wearing a mask, keep a window open during Thanksgiving dinner and stay at home if you’re feeling sick.

About 55 million people are expected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday.

