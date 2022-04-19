As Wedding Season Booms, Some Choose to Say 'I Do' on a Weekday. Experts Say There Are Perks to That Choice.

This year, 2.5 million couples are expected to get married, a staggering figure that means many frenzied couples are scrambling to book venues and wedding vendors. For many, the only option is to say “I do” on a weekday.

“Love cannot wait. Weekday marriages are the new rage,” Rev. Francine DeCicco told Inside Edition. She said she hasn’t seen a boom like this in her 35 years of officiating weddings.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many couples to postpone their nuptials into 2020 and 2021. With COVID-19 guidelines relaxing, 2022 is turning into the busiest wedding season ever. But that means Saturdays in 2022 are likely fully booked.

There are advantages to a weekday wedding, according to DeCicco.

“Cheaper, cost effective, less traffic,” she said of some of the perks.

Antoinette and Joel Ortiz, a bride and groom Inside Edition caught up with, married in Queens, New York, on a Thursday. They said they saved 25% by having the wedding on a weekday.

“Nice and quiet,” Antoinette said of her special day, noting it also was “not interfering with other people’s events.”

Some of their guests declined to attend because it took place during the workweek, but with fewer guests, the couple had more options, including expanding dinner choices.

“It kind of worked in our favor,” Joel said.

Having the wedding on a Thursday also mean a more relaxed dress code. Guests were able to come right after work. And by 10:30 p.m., the special day came to a close, giving guests plenty of time to catch up on sleep before school and work the next day.

