Iowa Bride's Secondhand Wedding Dress Costs Only $3
Rachel Connealy found her dream gown at a thrift store in Iowa and only paid $3.00 for it.
The average bride spends around $1,600 on her gown, but not this one!
Rachel Connealy found her dream gown at a thrift store in Iowa and only paid $3.00 for it.
The stunning silk full-length gown is from Goodwill.
“I actually left the Goodwill and I literally cried, and I called my mom and I was like, ‘Remember the dresses that I’ve been showing you that I wanted so bad? I found one and it fits me like a glove,’” Connealy said.
Many are saying she looks just like Meghan Markle on her fairy-tale wedding day, except Markle’s gown cost $265,000.
Talk about getting the look for less!
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to LeaveNews
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: CopsCrime
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking inCrime
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral VideoAnimals
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the InternetHuman Interest