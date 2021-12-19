Iowa Bride's Secondhand Wedding Dress Costs Only $3

News
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:51 AM PST, December 19, 2021

Rachel Connealy found her dream gown at a thrift store in Iowa and only paid $3.00 for it.

The average bride spends around $1,600 on her gown, but not this one!

The stunning silk full-length gown is from Goodwill.

“I actually left the Goodwill and I literally cried, and I called my mom and I was like, ‘Remember the dresses that I’ve been showing you that I wanted so bad? I found one and it fits me like a glove,’” Connealy said.

Many are saying she looks just like Meghan Markle on her fairy-tale wedding day, except Markle’s gown cost $265,000.

Talk about getting the look for less!

