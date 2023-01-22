At Least 10 Dead in Monterey, California Mass Shooting
Investigators are trying to piece together why a shooter tore through a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, California Saturday night.
It happened right after a Lunar New Year celebration in the Los Angeles-area city.
There is now an active manhunt for the suspect who killed five males and five females, while injuring 10 others. Their conditions range from stable to critical, according to the Associated Press.
At this point, it's unclear if the shooting was connected to the celebration.
Officials say they are looking for an Asian male between the ages of 30 and 50 years old.
On Twitter, President Biden wrote in part, “I’m monitoring this situation closely as it develops, and urge the community to follow guidance from local officials and law enforcement in the hours ahead.”
Saturday night’s massacre makes for the fifth mass shooting of the month in the United States.
