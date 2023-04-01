At Least 21 People Dead Across 7 States Due to Tornadoes and Storms

A week after deadly storms pummelled Tennessee and killed 26 people, officials say the state is again in the path of tornadoes other severe weather.

Officials on Saturday say at least 21 people have died between the south and midwest, as a result of severe weather Friday in Tennessee, Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Indiana, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Seven states including Arkansas recorded more than 50 preliminary tornado reports, CNN reported. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency after at least five people were found dead in the aftermath. Twisters nearly flattened homes and divided towns.

The Arkansas National Guard and State Police have been deployed to assist in rescue and recovery efforts. Little Rock bore the brunt of that state’s damage, including a fire station in West Little Rock.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said at least 30 people were hospitalized and more than 2,000 homes were damaged.

At least one person in Illinois died when the roof caved in during a concert by Brazilian death metal band Crypta at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere. Another 40 others were injured, according to The New York Times. There were 240 people in the building at the time.

At least seven people were killed in Tennessee’s McNairy County. Five freight train cars overturned in Marshall County, Tennessee.

The Adamsville Police Department wrote on Facebook that the damage the community sustained was “catastrophic.”

The severe weather has also left more than 350,000 homes and businesses without power.

However, the threat of severe weather is not over.

Officials say 70 million people between New York City and Florida will be under the threat of storms Saturday night.

