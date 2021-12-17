At Least 5 Children Dead in Australia After Wind Blows Bouncy Castle 30 Feet in the Air

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 8:35 AM PST, December 17, 2021

The sixth-grade kids involved in the accident were celebrating the last day of school with their families.

At least five children have died after falling from a bouncy inflatable castle that flew 30 feet into the air after a sudden gust of wind.  According to witnesses, it was a sunny day, and the wind wasn't that strong.

A west Australian newspaper names Zane Gardam and Addison Stewart as two victims. 

"The events that occurred today are just shattering," Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. "They are just unthinkably heartbreaking."

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year, it just breaks your heart."

The sixth-grade kids involved in the accident were celebrating the last day of school with their families in Tasmania, Australia. 

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said.

"This is a tragic incident," Tim Bullard from the Tasmanian Education Department added, "and I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to the families impacted."

A horrific loss felt by the entire community. 

Related Stories

Dark Cloud Blankets 2 Australian Beaches, Leading to Weather Warning
A Very Rare 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Catches Several Australians Off-Guard
Two Good Samaritans Rescue Kangaroo Trapped in Australian Lake
Millions of Red Crabs Migrate to Mate on Beach of Australia’s Christmas IslandAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave
Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave
1

Several Injured Workers Sue Candle Factory Flattened by Tornado, Alleging They Weren't Allowed to Leave

News
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops
Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops
2

Woman Wanted by Police Found in Refrigerator After Staging 'Sheet-Rope' to Look Like She Went Out Window: Cops

Crime
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in
California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in
3

California Driver Leaves Car Trunk Open to Deter Thieves From Breaking in

Crime
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video
4

Dog Appears to Be Alone Behind Wheel of Tesla in Viral Video

Animals
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet
Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet
5

Texas Woman Renay Mandel Corren's Lovingly Sassy Obituary by Son Endears Her to Strangers Across the Internet

Human Interest