At least five children have died after falling from a bouncy inflatable castle that flew 30 feet into the air after a sudden gust of wind. According to witnesses, it was a sunny day, and the wind wasn't that strong.

A west Australian newspaper names Zane Gardam and Addison Stewart as two victims.

"The events that occurred today are just shattering," Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. "They are just unthinkably heartbreaking."

"Young children on a fun day out, together with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year, it just breaks your heart."

The sixth-grade kids involved in the accident were celebrating the last day of school with their families in Tasmania, Australia.

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine said.

"This is a tragic incident," Tim Bullard from the Tasmanian Education Department added, "and I want to pass on my deepest sympathies to the families impacted."

A horrific loss felt by the entire community.

Related Stories