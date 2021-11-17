Atlanta Woman Killed Alongside Her Dog Was Stabbed 50 Times, Had the Word 'Fat' Carved Into Her Chest: Autopsy
The 40-year-old Atlanta woman and her dog were stabbed to death in a public park, police said.
A newly released autopsy report says an Atlanta woman who was attacked while walking her dog was stabbed at least 50 times in the face, neck and torso and had the word "fat" carved into her chest.
Katherine Janness was killed in July, along with her dog, Bowie, in Piedmont Park, not far from her home, police said. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s report was publicly released Friday.
“It is my opinion that Katherine Janness died due to sharp force injuries of her face, neck, and torso that caused injuries of major blood vessels and internal organs,” Dr. Karen E. Sullivan wrote. “The manner of Ms. Janness’ death is classified as a homicide.”
There have been no arrests in the case and police have not identified any suspects, authorities said.
The bodies of Janness and her dog were found in the park in the early morning hours of July 28. The woman's partner, Emma Clark, made the gruesome discovery after the pair failed to return from a walk, police said.
Clark used a cellphone app to track Janness' location, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The father of the victim's girlfriend said he had read the autopsy findings.
"What I found so heartbreaking and disturbing is to know what the final moments of her life was after reading that," Joe Clark told 11Alive. "It's undoubtedly a very angry, disturbed person. It's the only thing I can think of to do so much damage to someone."
"I don't see how one person could have inflicted that much damage on someone," he said.
Clark said his daughter, Emma, has been harassed online by posters saying she may have had something to do with the killings. "Emma is the new victim," he told the station.
