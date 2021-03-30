Baby Found Alive After Egypt Building Collapse Kills 25 | Inside Edition

Baby Found Alive After Egypt Building Collapse Kills 25

Inspirational
Rescuers search for people under debris of a collapsed building in Cairo, Egypt, March 27, 2021. Rescuers search for people under debris of a collapsed building in Cairo, Egypt, March 27, 2021.
Mohamed Asad/Xinhua via Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 2:01 PM PDT, March 30, 2021

Search and rescue workers pulled a 6-month-old baby alive from the rubble of a collapsed building in Cairo as the death toll rose to 25, Egyptian officials said.

A 6-month-old boy was pulled alive from the rubble after a nine-story building collapsed in Egypt over the weekend, killing 25, Egyptian officials told the Associated Press.

The apartment building collapsed in the el-Salam neighborhood, in Cairo, Egypt, on Saturday, according to the Cairo Governorate.

The infant’s mother, father and sister had already been found dead, but teams continued to search for his older brother, who was missing, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

The young boy's condition was stable as of Sunday, according to one official from the country's civil protection agency.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building's collapse. An engineering committee was formed to examine the structural integrity of neighboring buildings, Khalid Abdel-Al, the administrative head of Cairo governorate, said on Saturday.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor neighborhoods and rural areas.

With real estate at a premium in big cities like Cairo and the Mediterranean city of Alexandria, developers seeking bigger profits frequently violate building permits. Extra floors often are added without proper permits.

The government has recently launched a crackdown on illegal buildings, jailing violators and in many cases destroying the buildings.

RELATED STORIES

Part of Notre Dame Cathedral Collapses: Today on Inside Edition
Hotel Under Construction Collapses in New Orleans
Construction Workers Accidentally Find 2,200-Year-Old Egyptian Temple

 

Baby Is Miraculously Pulled From Rubble Alive Following Building CollapseNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design
1

Why Everyone Seems to Be Angry With Lil Nas X Over His New Video and Sneaker Design

Entertainment
5 Takeaways on Award-Winning Sports Writer Dave Kindred’s Decision to Cover High School Girls Basketball
2

5 Takeaways on Award-Winning Sports Writer Dave Kindred’s Decision to Cover High School Girls Basketball

Inspirational
Sexual Assault Cases Highlight Legal Loophole That Allows Violent, Mentally Ill Defendants to Walk Free
3

Sexual Assault Cases Highlight Legal Loophole That Allows Violent, Mentally Ill Defendants to Walk Free

Crime
Parents of 5 Killed Instantly in Freak Accident When Massive Redwood Tree Falls on Their Car
4

Parents of 5 Killed Instantly in Freak Accident When Massive Redwood Tree Falls on Their Car

News
This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the Map
5

This Reporter Has Come a Long Way a Year After Viral Bison Video Put Him on the Map

Inspirational