Bachelorette Party Makes Last-Minute Trip to Las Vegas After Computer Glitch Cancels Flight to Miami

By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 8:58 AM PDT, July 23, 2024

Amelia and her bridesmaids' flight from Los Angeles to Miami was canceled due to the CrowdStrike update glitch.

A California bride-to-be did not let what was perhaps the worst computer glitch in history spoil her bachelorette party.

Amelia and her bridesmaids' flight from Los Angeles to Miami was canceled due to the CrowdStrike update glitch.

They decided to rent two cars and drive to Las Vegas with the bride in her veil behind the wheel.

"We zoomed it from LAX to Las Vegas. Got the music going, the girls took some catnaps here and there, it was a fabulous time," Amelia tells Inside Edition.

Christina is Amelia's maid of honor.

"We planned Miami for months and months and months. It was meticulously planned and so that fact that we canceled everything and planned an even better Vegas trip in literally, what, an hour or two was great," Christina says.

CrowdStrike, the company taking responsibility for the glitch, says they are testing a method that will allow them to fix affected machines quicker.

