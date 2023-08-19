Blind and Deaf Shih Tzu Rescued Near English Canal

When Morris the shih tzu was first spotted by a canal in Manchester, England, he was thought to be a pile of rags.

The dog, who the Royal Society for the Prevention Of Cruelty (RSPCA) thinks was abandoned, was taken in for veterinary care.

Workers sheared off nearly three pounds of matted fur and they realized Morris was blind in one eye, and had many so cataracts in the other that they needed to operate. They could not save his sight.

Doctors also realized Morris is deaf.

The agency says they still don’t know who did this to Morris or why.

Morris’ story isn’t terrible as the dog was adopted by 82-year-old Jacqueline Newhall.

Newhall told the RSPCA that Morris is snuggly, cuddly and loves his tennis ball.

Morris even has a little girlfriend which is his master’s daughter’s dog, Ruby.