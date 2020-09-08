Bodies of American Couple Who Vanished During Vacation in Mexico Found in Well

An American couple missing for nearly two weeks has been found dead in a well in Northern Mexico, officials said Monday. The victims were identified as retirees Ian Hirschsohn, 78, and Kathy Harvey, 73, according to the Baja California state prosecutors office. Their disappearances were reported to authorities Sept. 2, the statement said.

Family members last heard from the couple on Aug. 28 when Robert Harvey, Harvey's son, said that his mother had texted him earlier in the day to say they were planning to visit a gold mine or the beach, the New York Post reported.

Their dark blue Toyota Land Cruiser was found abandoned in a remote area of Ensenada, approximately three hours north of El Socorrito, where the couple had a second home.

Before their bodies were recovered, Hirschsohn’s daughter, Ava Setzer, posted a plea on Facebook last week asking anyone for information.

Hirschsohn, a retired aerospace engineer and former Princeton University graduate and Harvey, a physical therapist, were scheduled to arrive home three days after they went missing.

Their grieving children told CBS-TV affiliate KFMB that they both enjoyed retirement and were part of a “vibrant ex-pat community.”

Setzer said her father purchased the house in El Socorrito in 1985 and was a “seasoned veteran of Baja travel."

Harvey said his mother "had a huge bucket list of where she wanted to go.”

The community they lived in reported the pair missing. The couple’s death is reportedly considered foul play.

A motive has not yet been determined and the case remains under investigation.

Two days after the bodies of the couple were found, the body of a second man, 65-year-old Craig Harris, surfaced on the beach in Cabo Pulmo, the south end of the Baja Peninsula, according to the Baja California Sur state prosecutors office.

An autopsy determined that Harris was stabbed in the chest before ending up in the ocean, reported the AP.

The news agency also reported that Harris, who ran a vacation rental business in Cabo, was last seen Aug. 29.

Another mystery is the recent disappearance of Los Angeles firefighter Francisco Aguilar who had been living part-time in Mexico after being on medical leave from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

According to the New York Post, the 48-year-old firefighter vanished from his condo in the Baja California resort town of Rosarito late last month.

He hasn't been seen since and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti cited Mexican authorities and said Aguilar may have been the victim of a “violent kidnapping.”

