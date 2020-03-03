Body Cam Footage Showing Moments Before 'ER' Actress Vanessa Marquez's Fatal Shooting Released

The South Pasedena police officers connected to the fatal shooting of “ER” actress Vanessa Marquez will not be charged, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The report released Monday declared officers Gilberto Carrillo and Christopher Perez “acted in lawful self-defense and defense of others” when they shot and killed Marquez during a welfare check ordered by her landlord in August 2018.

Marquez was reportedly in mental illness-related distress when police were called to her cluttered Los Angeles home. “She was gravely disabled and was unable to care for herself,” according to the report. “Marquez resided in poor living conditions and indicated she had not eaten in five days.”

The dramatic body cam footage seemed to support that claim. Carillo and Perez could be heard asking whether or not she was alright, and declaring she was not under arrest. Marquez was shouting and appeared to be having a seizure.

Cops and a mental health official spoke for more than an hour to Marquez, who was uncooperative.

Then, Marquez appeared to pull out a gun. The officers yell for her to drop the gun, before she responds, “kill me.” After the officers retreated downstairs, Marquez appeared with a gun and officers then shot her. Officials later determined Marquez was holding a BB gun.

Marquez, who played nurse Wendy Goldman alongside George Clooney on the hit television show, was 49 at the time of her death. She also speared in “Stand and Deliver” and “Melrose Place.”

