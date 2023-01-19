The body of a missing Pennsylvania mother has been found sheathed in plastic and partially buried in a shallow grave, authorities said.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen on Jan. 3, when she dropped off her 8-year-old son for a sleep-over, but she failed to picked up her boy the next day at his school bus stop, police said.

Friends and neighbors said Brown was a doting mother who would never abandon her child. A massive search for the woman had been underway for more than two weeks. Friends said she was planning to open her own restaurant.

Her remains were found in Royersford, about two miles from Brown's home in Limerick Township, authorities announced Wednesday.

"I can't tell you how many people have worked through this and helped," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters. "We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not."

A cause of death was not released. Authorities have not said whether there is a suspect in the case.

Brown's car was found parked outside her home and her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside, authorities said. Investigators said her personal cellphone was missing.

"She is a doting, I call her, helicopter mom. She loves her son. She would never leave her son," Tiffany Barron, a friend of Brown's told NBC Philadelphia after the woman disappeared.

