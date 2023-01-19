Body of Missing Pennsylvania Mom Found in Shallow Grave After 2-Week Search, Authorities Say

Crime
Jennifer Brown
Jennifer Brown was last seen on Jan. 3, authorities said.Montgomery County District Attorney's Office
By DEBORAH HASTINGS
First Published: 9:28 AM PST, January 19, 2023

Jennifer Brown was last seen on Jan. 3 and had been the focus of an intense search by law enforcement.

The body of a missing Pennsylvania mother has been found sheathed in plastic and partially buried in a shallow grave, authorities said.

Jennifer Brown, 43, was last seen on Jan. 3, when she dropped off her 8-year-old son for a sleep-over, but she failed to picked up her boy the next day at his school bus stop, police said.

Friends and neighbors said Brown was a doting mother who would never abandon her child. A massive search for the woman had been underway for more than two weeks. Friends said she was planning to open her own restaurant.

Her remains were found in Royersford, about two miles from Brown's home in Limerick Township, authorities announced Wednesday.

"I can't tell you how many people have worked through this and helped," Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters. "We hoped and prayed she would be safe, and she is not."

A cause of death was not released. Authorities have not said whether there is a suspect in the case.

Brown's car was found parked outside her home and her keys, wallet, purse and work cellphone were found inside, authorities said. Investigators said her personal cellphone was missing.

"She is a doting, I call her, helicopter mom. She loves her son. She would never leave her son," Tiffany Barron, a friend of Brown's told NBC Philadelphia after the woman disappeared.

Related Stories

Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Missing Wife Ana
Missing Mom of 8 Called Home but Never Arrived; Foul Play Suspected
Mom Says Psychic Helped Her Find the Remains of Missing Ohio Daughter
25-Year-Old Missing Mom Found Dead in California, Ex-Husband Arrested: CopsCrime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Wife Ana Walshe, Missing Massachusetts Mom of 3 Last Seen in December
Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Wife Ana Walshe, Missing Massachusetts Mom of 3 Last Seen in December
1

Brian Walshe Charged With Murder of Wife Ana Walshe, Missing Massachusetts Mom of 3 Last Seen in December

Crime
Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Messaged University of Idaho Victim Multiple Times Prior to Her Death: Report
Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Messaged University of Idaho Victim Multiple Times Prior to Her Death: Report
2

Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Messaged University of Idaho Victim Multiple Times Prior to Her Death: Report

Crime
Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Was Beaten to Death on Christmas Day by Male Caretaker, Authorities Say
Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Was Beaten to Death on Christmas Day by Male Caretaker, Authorities Say
3

Missing 4-Year-Old Athena Brownfield Was Beaten to Death on Christmas Day by Male Caretaker, Authorities Say

Crime
Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Left Graceland to Daughter Riley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Left Graceland to Daughter Riley Keough
4

Lisa Marie Presley Died Deep in Debt, Left Graceland to Daughter Riley Keough

Entertainment
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe
Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe
5

Miss USA R’Bonney Gabrie Shows Off Her NYC Apartment After Being Crowned Miss Universe

Entertainment
'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow 'Participated in Killing of Her Children' and Should Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors
'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow 'Participated in Killing of Her Children' and Should Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors
6

'Cult Mom' Lori Vallow 'Participated in Killing of Her Children' and Should Face Death Penalty: Prosecutors

Crime