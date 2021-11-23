Brian Laundrie Died by Suicide, His Parents Hope Autopsy Gives Closure to Gabby Petito's Family: Lawyer

Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Laundrie’s family attorney Steve Bertolino announced Tuesday.

"Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,” Bertolino said in a statement.

Brian Laundrie’s remains were found last month in a Florida nature park where authorities had focused their search for the missing fugitive for several weeks. Personal belongings, including his backpack and notebook, were also found near the remains, which were identified using dental records.

An initial autopsy to determine how he died came back inconclusive, and the remains were reportedly sent to a forensic anthropologist to help determine the cause of death.

Laundrie disappeared shortly after he was named a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of his 22-year-old fiancé Gabby Petito. The couple has been traveling on a cross-country trip and blogging about their adventures.

Petito was reported missing by her parents on Sept. 11 after Laundrie came home from the trip without her. Her remains were found eight days later in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. She was strangled to death three to four weeks before she was found, according to autopsy results.

On Sept. 22, the FBI issued a warrant for Brian Laundrie’s arrest on charges of unauthorized use of a debit card. He was never charged in Petito's death.

Related Stories