Britney Spears has spoken out after 911 was called by hotel guests in Hollywood who reported seeing the singer acting erratically and were concerned about her mental state. Spears said she twisted her ankle.

Spears posted a video on social media showing her swollen and bruised ankle in the wake of photos of the pop star outside the Chateau Marmont hotel.

“Idiot here tries to do a leap in the living room of the Chateau and I fell, embarrassed myself,” she said in the video.

Spears was seen holding a pillow and covering herself with a blanket outside of the Hollywood hotel at 12:42 a.m. Thursday morning. She was barefoot, topless, and in pajama shorts. Many feared she was having a mental breakdown.

Inside Edition showed the video Spears posted to orthopedic surgeon Dr. Johnathon Frank.

“She surely sustained a significant injury to the ankle enough that it would have swelling and not only that but bleeding that’s then apparent through the skin, that suggests that she at least has a severe ligament tear and possible a fracture or break of the ankle itself,” Frank says.

According to a published report, Spears and her rumored new boyfriend Paul Soliz got into a “huge fight.”

In the video, Spears explained what she thinks brought police and paramedics to her hotel room.

“Paramedics came to my door illegally, of course, caused this huge scene which was so unnecessary,” Spears said in the video.

The singer claimed all she needed was ice and blamed her estranged mother, Lynn Spears, for allegedly leaking the story.

“I know my mom was involved,” Spears posted. “I haven’t talked to her in six months and she called right after it happened before the news being out. I was set up just like she did way back when. I can’t stand her.”

When photographers approached Lynn Spears at the Los Angeles Airport, she was asked about Britney's post but Lynn did not respond. She was also asked if she’ll always be there for Britney and she nodded yes.