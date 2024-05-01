A New Mexico grandmother shot an intruder who broke into her home as she and her granddaughter were watching Taylor Swift’s concert movie.

Anissa Tinnin, 49, says she and her 4-year-old granddaughter were watching the Taylor Swift “Eras” tour film when an intruder appeared in the dining room of her home in Albuquerque.

“You do what you have to do to protect yourself and your family,” Tinnin tells Inside Edition. “He told me that he would kill myself and my granddaughter if I didn’t do what he wanted me to do.”

Authorities say the intruder was fleeing police after crashing a stolen vehicle. Once he was inside Tinnin’s home, the suspect grabbed car keys out of a bowl and ran out.

Tinnin called 911. She could be heard trying to calm her granddaughter while on the phone with the operators.

The intruder went back to the house and Tinnin grabbed her gun. She warned the intruder to “get back” before shooting him in the abdomen.

Tinnin says there was no question the instructor was going to hurt or kill her and her granddaughter.

“I had to hold him at gunpoint,” Tinnin says. “This man is bleeding on my kitchen floor.”

Police then arrived on the scene and took the suspect into custody.

“If Anissa had not done what she did, we’d be telling a different story right now,” the 4-year-old’s mother, Megan Austin, tells Inside Edition.

“I would have given everything I had, including my life, to do what I had to do to protect my granddaughter,” Tinnin says.

Tinnin has not been charged. The suspect survived and will be charged with burglary and auto theft.