BTS K-Pop Star Jin Begins Military Service in Korea

BTS member Jin has begun his mandatory military service in South Korea, according to reports.

The oldest member of the popular K-Pop group has begun boot camp training near the North Korean border, BBC reported.

After the five weeks of training, the 30-year-old performer will spend 18 months in the military in the Yeoncheon army base in northern Gyeonggi province, CNN reported.

Security, staff, the media and a few hundred fans, who ignored Jin's earlier pleas for them to stay away, gathered to catch a glimpse of the star as he entered the barracks, according to CNN.

Since South Korea is still technically at war with neighbor North Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the army.

Jin's six other younger bandmates are expected to join the military in the coming years. This will likely lead to a hiatus for the world’s biggest boy band, the Associated Press reported.

Jin isn’t the only famous face to serve in his country’s military.

In 2020, South Korea’s most famous soccer star Son Heung-min performed his military service during the country’s lockdown. Due to COVID-19 and lockdown, his service was shortened significantly. The forward, who plays club soccer for London’s Tottenham Hotspur, described his military service as “tough” but said he was able to enjoy it during the Premier League’s enforced hiatus, The Guardian reported.

