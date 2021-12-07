An alleged burglar had an interesting approach to attempt his crimes: by slithering around on his stomach trying not to set off motion detectors.

In Riverside, California, authorities are trying to identify the man who they say has broken into several businesses. Most recently, he was caught on the surveillance cameras of a hair salon.

Police say he came in through the roof last month and then army-crawled around the business completely undetected. Investigators say he took $8,000 from a safe and hundreds of dollars worth of products.

It wasn’t until the next day that the business owner realized they had been victimized. They then checked their video and saw the thief’s unusual methods.

Police also say he struck a veterinary clinic in an attempt that wasn’t so stealthy and set off their sensor alarm. He’s also suspected of burglarizing a pizza shop.

Cops say they’re hoping someone will come forward and identify the suspect before he can strike again.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is encouraged to call the Riverside Police Department.

Related Stories