California Parkinson’s Patient Fights Disease at ‘Drumboxing’ Workout Class

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 6:19 AM PDT, April 7, 2024

It’s been more than 10 years since Jonathan Cole was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, but he says he’s doing everything he can to fight back against it.

One thing he says helps is a drumboxing class.

He tells KCBS it’s exactly what it sounds like, a a vigorous workout that combines drumming and boxing moves.

"It's not much you can do about it. Other than fight it and if you fight and you quit, then you are not gonna make it,” he said.

The founders of this Malibu-based class say it challenges the mind and body to work together, getting stronger in the process.

John Wakefield, the creator and co-founder of drumboxing in California, told KCBS, "The connection with rhythm, tying it in with motor skills, really training the brain like you train the body putting it in a situation where it has to react.”

Cole says he notices his tremors less while he’s in the middle of a drumboxing session.

He thinks others affected by Parkinson’s disease could also benefit from the class.

"There's nothing to be ashamed of. You come in here and do what you can do and as you do it you will get better,” he said.

