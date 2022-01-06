California Police Searching for Alleged Dine and Dash Customers Who Were Later Involved in a Hit and Run

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PST, January 6, 2022

They ran up a $90 tab, and afterward, their hit-and-run was caught on surveillance video

An alleged dine-and-dash situation turned into a hit-and-run at a restaurant in California

The owners of the Ragin Cajun Cafe in Redondo Beach said when two customers tried to leave without paying their bill, the manager confronted them in the parking lot as they were driving away.

“I mean, who could do this to anybody? It was very intentional,” one of the restaurant owners, Lisa Briton Hodges, said. “They ran up a $90 tab. They were ordering some higher-priced items such as our crab, our steak, and lobster.”

Surveillance video caught the showdown, which ended with the customers driving right into the manager and carrying him on the hood of the car for a few seconds until he fell off. 

The owners say the manager suffered some cuts and bruises and is alright. But now they’re asking the public’s help finding these two. 

“It’s not really about the money,” Steve Hodges said.” It’s frustrating being a small business. We don’t have big pockets.” 

The Redondo Beach Police are reportedly investigating the incident. 

Related Stories

Teen Hit-and-Run Survivor From New York Bikes Cross-Country Raising Money for People Without Health Care
Mom of 4-Year-Old Slain in California Hit-and-Run Begs Driver to Come Forward: 'You Know It Was You'
Nicki Minaj's Father Killed in Hit-and-Run in Long Island
Teen Hit-and-Run Survivor Bikes Across Country for People Without HealthcareHuman Interest

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today
1

One Year Later: A Look Back at the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots and Where the Investigation Stands Today

News
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm
Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm
2

Dad and 9-Year-Old Daughter Make the Best of Being Stuck on Train for Nearly 40 Hours Amid Snowstorm

Inspirational
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist
3

Man Who Took Video of Ashli Babbitt Getting Shot During Capitol Riot Says He Was There as Journalist

News
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide
6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide
4

6-Week-Old Florida Child Orphaned After Sheriff Deputy Parents Both Die by Suicide

Human Interest
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd
5

'QAnon Shaman,' Who Carried Spear and Howled Amid Capitol Assault, Says He Tried Unsuccessfully to Calm Crowd

Crime