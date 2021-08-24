Last year, biking 100 miles a day was something Nicholas Chien wasn’t sure he’d be able to do.

In March of 2020, the 17-year-old survived being hit by an SUV while cycling in Rye Brook, New York. The accident required surgery and bed rest.

“I separated my shoulder, fractured my collarbone, and then fractured my wrist,” Nicholas explains.

The recovery was slow, but after a long period of rest and intense physical therapy, he eventually got back on a bike.

And now, he rides for a good cause.

Nicolas has dedicated his training and a cross-country journey to those who do not have access to health insurance. He’s cycled almost 3,000 miles across the entire country for five weeks straight, raising money for the International Medical Corps.

“After my bike accident,” Nicolas said, ‘I was looking for a charity that provided health care to underserved communities around the world. I'm hoping that the money I raised could, um, help those who can't afford it.”

Around $9,000 raised will go to the International Medical Corps, which delivers emergency medical services to those affected by conflict, disaster and disease. And for that, the president and CEO, Nancy Aossey, is thankful.

“It’s not only inspirational,” she explains, “but It gives me a lot of great hope for our future.”

Nicholas also hopes his story inspires others who may be injured to keep their heads up. “It makes me feel like I'm doing something more than myself. Like I'm helping others,” he said.

Nicholas will study finance in college, but the lessons from this journey will stay with him for life.

