California Teen, 14, Charged With Murder of 20-Year-Old Daughter of Sex Trafficking Victim Advocate

Crime
Kendra Reana McIntyre
GoFundMe
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 12:56 PM PDT, May 8, 2024

The suspect, whose name is being withheld from the public due to her being a minor, is 14 years old and was taken into custody Monday without incident, and will be charged with murder, the LAPD announced.

A California teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was killed in March, according to police.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld from the public due to her being a minor, is 14 years old and was taken into custody Monday without incident, and will be charged with murder, the LAPD announced.

Cops say on March 21 at 4:20 a.m., Kendra Reana McIntyre had a gunshot wound in a part of South L.A. known for sex work, according to ABC 30.

Investigators say McIntyre was a victim of human trafficking and was the daughter of an activist who advocated for victims of human trafficking.

McIntyre is the daughter of Debra Rush, an advocate for victims of human trafficking in Los Angeles and a survivor of human trafficking herself, ABC 30 reported.

Rush is the founder of Breaking the Chains, a Fresno nonprofit that works to help free people from human trafficking.

In a statement on the Breaking the Chains Facebook page, Rush wrote, “In light of the news of an arrest in our daughter’s case we want to invite all of our faith family to join us in fervent prayer.”

The South Bureau Homicide Division investigating the murder identified the teenager as a suspect, two months after the shooting. A murder charge was filed against the juvenile by the LA District Attorney’s office Tuesday, New York Post reported.

Following the murder, a friend of Rush’s set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.

“Kendra's life was taken from her in a senseless act of violence, leaving Debra and her family devastated and in need of our help. Debra's world has been shattered by this unimaginable loss, and as a community, we want to ease her burden in any way we can,” a statement said.

The GoFundMe has exceeded its initial $15,000 goal and collected $16,000 thus far.

Related Stories

Mica Miller Case: Pastor's Wife Killed Herself, Sheriff Says
Man Points Gun at Pastor During Church Service
Teacher Accused of Helping Teen Shoot His Ex-Boyfriend: Cops
Maine Mom Spotlights Domestic Violence After Daughter Is Murdered by BoyfriendINSIDE EDITION InDepth

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say
1

10-Year-Old Texas Boy Confesses to Shooting Sleeping Man to Death in 2022, When He Was 7, Police Say

Crime
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught
2

How the Men Behind the Infamous 1972 Heist of New York's Pierre Hotel Were Never Officially Caught

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance
3

Jamey Noel, Sheriff Charged With Stealing Millions, Also Accused by Own Family of Pocketing Their Inheritance

Crime
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue
4

How Safe Are Kids on School Buses Without Seat Belts? Mother of 2 in School Bus Crash Speaks Out About Issue

Investigative
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say
5

After Losing All Her Money to an Online Scam, 74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Robs Bank at Gunpoint, Police Say

Crime