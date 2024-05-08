A California teenager was arrested and charged with the murder of a 20-year-old woman who was killed in March, according to police.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld from the public due to her being a minor, is 14 years old and was taken into custody Monday without incident, and will be charged with murder, the LAPD announced.

Cops say on March 21 at 4:20 a.m., Kendra Reana McIntyre had a gunshot wound in a part of South L.A. known for sex work, according to ABC 30.

Investigators say McIntyre was a victim of human trafficking and was the daughter of an activist who advocated for victims of human trafficking.

McIntyre is the daughter of Debra Rush, an advocate for victims of human trafficking in Los Angeles and a survivor of human trafficking herself, ABC 30 reported.

Rush is the founder of Breaking the Chains, a Fresno nonprofit that works to help free people from human trafficking.

In a statement on the Breaking the Chains Facebook page, Rush wrote, “In light of the news of an arrest in our daughter’s case we want to invite all of our faith family to join us in fervent prayer.”

The South Bureau Homicide Division investigating the murder identified the teenager as a suspect, two months after the shooting. A murder charge was filed against the juvenile by the LA District Attorney’s office Tuesday, New York Post reported.

Following the murder, a friend of Rush’s set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.

“Kendra's life was taken from her in a senseless act of violence, leaving Debra and her family devastated and in need of our help. Debra's world has been shattered by this unimaginable loss, and as a community, we want to ease her burden in any way we can,” a statement said.

The GoFundMe has exceeded its initial $15,000 goal and collected $16,000 thus far.