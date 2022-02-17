Cat Reunited With Her Family After Going Missing 7 Years Ago

A cat that had been missing for seven years is finally going to be reunited with her family.

Joe Drnec and his family adopted their sweet shorthaired cat Ebi — which means shrimp in Japanese — from Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center when they lived in California some years ago when she was 3 months old, according to local news station WHNT 19.

Drnec said that Ebi was very curious about the outside and she became an indoor-outdoor cat, which led to her getting lost.

“She was primarily an indoor cat,” Drbec said. “But she just went crazy at the door, always wanting to go outside. We allowed it, but my wife always supervised her. She eventually was an indoor-outdoor cat. But one day she did not come back.”

In 2015, Ebi wandered off and did not return, and the Drnec family ended up having to move to Tennessee without her.

Ebi, who is now 8 years old, was found and brought to an animal shelter in January, not far from where she had wandered off in 2015.

Luckily Ebi was microchipped, and Joe Drnec’s contact information was pulled by an employee.

“We never thought we would ever see her again, this is really an amazing story,” Drnec told the outlet, saying he was stunned.

The Drnec, his wife Leanna, and their Calico cat, Eunice, who is now 14, — who now live in Knoxville — said that phone call about Ebi was nothing short of a miracle, and they can’t wait to reunite with Ebi, according to the outlet.

The long lost cat and her human companion flew out of the Ontario International Airport on Feb. 16 before landing in Nashville to make the car trip to Knoxville for her reunion with her family. The trip was sponsored by personal donations and help from the Animal Solutions Konnection (ASK) Foundation, a nonprofit organization that assists the county shelter with programs, spay and neuter grant funds, and other projects.

