CDC Warns People to Throw Away Their Onions Amid Salmonella Outbreak
More than 600 people have fallen ill in 37 states, but the CDC said that number may be higher.
If you have some onions in your kitchen, the CDC says you need to throw them out.
There’s currently a Salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 600 people in 37 states, all stemming from onions, according to federal health officials.
"Throw away any unlabeled onions at home. Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed U.S.-wide by ProSource Inc," the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted.
Not only have 652 people fallen ill with salmonella, 129 of them have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported yet.
"Epidemiologic and traceback data show that one source of infections in this outbreak are whole red, white, and yellow onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, and distributed throughout the United States by ProSource Inc," the CDC said in a statement.
Some of the people who contracted the infection ate at the same restaurant, officials said.
Officials believe the number of people actually infected may be higher due to the fact that some are able to recover without being tested. There’s also a possibility the outbreak is in more than 37 states, according to officials
People should not only throw away their onions, but wash down their surfaces that had contact with the onions, officials said.
Symptoms of Salmonella include: bloody diarrhea and a high fever, extensive vomiting and signs of dehydration.
About 1.35 million Salmonella cases occur annually in the US, with about 420 deaths, according to the CDC.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Human Remains Found in Florida Reserve Identified as Brian Laundrie, FBI SaysNews
1967 Grateful Dead Shirt Sells for $17,640 at AuctionEntertainment
Bone Found in Car of Missing Ohio Mom Who Vanished With Her 2 Children in 2002Crime
Inside the Craze for 'Skelly,' a 12-Foot Halloween Skeleton From Home Depot That's a Graveyard SmashOffbeat
Marine Biologists Discover Enormous Sunfish Caught in Fishing Net in the Mediterranean SeaOffbeat