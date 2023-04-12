Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder trial is underway. Vallow Daybell, who some have dubbed the “Doomsday Cult Mom,” is facing charges of murder, conspiracy and grand theft in relation to the deaths of her children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan.

Her fifth husband Chad Daybell is facing the same charges and remains behind bars at the Fremont County Jail.

JJ and Ryan’s bodies were found buried in the yard of Daybell's home in June 2020, months after the children were first reported missing in December 2019, which was weeks after the kids were reportedly last seen alive.

Vallow Daybell and Daybell are also charged with the death of Daybell's ex-wife Tammy Daybell. They have both pleaded not guilty to all charges.

No cameras are allowed in the courtroom, which means Daybell will not be able to watch the proceedings of his wife’s trial from behind bars.

Vallow Daybell will not face the death penalty in her current murder trial if convicted. If found guilty, Vallow Daybell will face life in prison.

April 12, 2023: Police Testimony

Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo returned to the stand to complete cross-examination.

He said there was no evidence to suggest JJ was alive after Sept. 22 or Sept 23, 2019. A photo taken of JJ that day showed him sitting on the couch in red pajamas, which appeared similar to the red pajamas found on his body when authorities uncovered his remains.

Hermosillo said there was no evidence to suggest Tylee was alive after Sept. 8 or Sept. 9, 2019. A photo was taken that day of her at Yellowstone National Park with JJ, Alex Cox and Vallow Daybell.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jared Willmore was next to take the stand. He is the captain of the Madison County Jail and oversees the phone system inmates use. He spoke about a call Daybell Vallow had with Chad Daybell on June 9, 2020 as authorities searched his property and ultimately found the bodies of JJ and Tylee buried in the backyard.

During the call, which was played for court, Chad said he spoke to Mark Means, his previous lawyer, and advised her to “maybe” call him as well. When asked what she could do for him, Chad responded, “pray.”

At the end of the call, Vallow Daybell could be heard asking whether she should try to call him later, to which he responded, “I don’t know. I’ll answer if I can. I love you and I’ll talk soon.”

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office’s Lt. Joe Powell was called to the stand shortly after and discussed the cross-jurisdictional investigation into Tammy Daybell’s death, with which Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell are now charged.

The court was dismissed after only two hours due to “a death in the family of one of the prosecutor’s lead attorneys,” according to a statement.

April 11, 2023: Lori Vallow Daybell’s First Public Tears

Hermosillo was the only person to take the stand and his testimony lasted the full court session.

He first became involved in the case after being contacted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office about a Jeep that was possibly involved in a homicide.

He was involved in the search for Vallow Daybell when a search warrant allowed authorities to break down the front door of her home. He said everything appeared normal in the apartment, but there were no clothes on the hangers.

“Normally when people go on trips and plan to come home, they don’t take all their belongings from their closet,” he said during the testimony. “This caught our attention because there was nothing in the closet other than empty hangers.”

He also noticed seeing “a lot of ammunition” in a tub inside the garage alongside camouflage suits, gun magazines, silencers knives, rope and duct tape and firearms.

Hermosillo said Daybell was still asleep when they arrived at his home with a search warrant on the morning of June 9, 2020. They found what was later determined to be JJ’s body after a search in his backyard. “There was a strong odor that, through my training, I knew was a decomposing body,” he said.

The search team then discovered Tylee’s remains. “We started finding burnt flesh, decomposing bones,” he said. “There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart.”

Photos of both bodies as they were found were shown to the jury, which included JJ’s legs, feet, arms and head wrapped in duct tape in various stages of decomposition. JJ was still wearing pajamas in the photos, according to East Idaho News.

“His pajamas were soaked with body decomposition, he still had on his pull-up nighttime diaper,” Hermosillo said.

The court took a lunch break halfway through his testimony, and extended the one-hour break by an extra hour, presumably due to Vallow Daybell’s reaction to the graphic descriptions as her attorney asked if she could waive her right to be present during the trial when she returned from break.

Her face appeared red, as if she had been crying, which East Idaho News reported was presumably due to.

April 10, 2023: Kay Woodcock Testifies

Every seat in the courtroom is filled as the courtroom prepares for opening statements to begin, according to East Idaho News.

In attendance are JJ’s grandmother Kay alongside her husband Larry, according to East Idaho News. Tylee’s aunt Annie Cushing and other extended family members are also in attendance, East Idaho News reported.

Daybell’s attorney Prior is also in attendance, alongside authorities from Fremont County Sheriff's Department and Rexburg Police Department, the outlet reported.

The jurors chosen appear to be around 40 years old, with the youngest juror appearing to be in her 20s and the oldest in her 60s or 70s, East Idaho News reported. They will be paid $10 a day, per Idaho law.

Fremont County prosecutor Lindsay Blake’s opening statement on behalf of the state began by characterizing the case as one that is about “money, power and sex,” implying certain murders may have been over life insurance policies and social security benefits.

Kay could be seen crying as Tylee’s remains, described as “a mass of bones and tissue,” the black plastic bag that allegedly contained JJ’s remains and an autopsy photo of Tammy were shown to the jury.

The jury also saw photos of JJ’s arm wrapped in duct tape after his death, and a picture of Chad and Lori holding hands on the beach.

Blake introduced the Daybell’s alleged beliefs, telling the jury they called themselves “James and Elaina” and believed they were religious figures.

Defense attorney Jim Archibald painted Vallow Daybell as a responsible mother and warned jurors that publicity and media coverage should not be considered evidence.

JJ’s grandmother Kay was called upon as the state’s first witness. Her testimony lasted one hour and 15 minutes, with about an hour break in the middle. Kay said she helped Charles with his business in early 2019, and had access to his emails and passwords. In November 2019, she searched through his emails and Amazon account and forwarded the information to a private investigator.

Brandon Bordeaux, who was married to Vallow Daybell’s niece Melani Pawlowski for about 10 years, delivered his testimony after, during which he discussed the shooting in front of his house in October 2019, shortly after he and Pawlowski were divorced.

Bordeaux’s testimony lasted about 90 minutes, and the court was dismissed after his testimony.

April 3-7, 2023: Jury Selection

Following days of vetting, 10 men and eight women were selected to serve on the 18-person jury. The group consists of 12 trial jurors and six alternates, who will not be revealed until the end of the trial.

Judge Steven Boyce, who is presiding over the case, said he has no plans to sequester the jury during the trial, and has not decided whether the jury will be sequestered during verdict deliberations.

Vallow Daybell arrived in the courtroom wearing normal clothes and glasses, and appeared to take notes during jury selection proceedings.

As the prosecution and defense question groups of potential jurors, one topic of contention among possible jurors is that the case involves what prosecuting attorney Rob Wood called “emotionally charged” images of kids. At least two mothers of young kids mentioned discomfort around the issue.

Potential jury members were also asked if they followed the trial in the news, whether they have seen any true crime documentary discussing the case, and whether they believe everything they read on the internet.

After much debate as to whether or not JJ Vallow’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, can attend the trial, a decision was made Thursday morning that Kay would be able to attend, and her husband Larry only be able to watch after he testifies, according to the judge’s Thursday ruling.

Boyce wrote in the ruling that Larry can “observe all proceedings where testimony is not being offered, and upon the completion of his testimony, he would be permitted to observe the remainder of the trial,” though it has not been determined when he will be called to testify, the decision stated.

Witnesses are prohibited from observing other testimony during trial per Idaho state law, but some exceptions can be made for victims who are immediate family members and immediate family members who are designated as representatives of victims.

JJ lived with the Woodcocks for almost a year after he was born, and Tylee lived with them for several years, KSLTV reported. Neither of the Woodcocks meet the legal definition of “immediate family member,” the decision stated. In the same ruling, Lori’s sister Summer Shiflet and JJ and Tylee’s brother Colby Ryan were also permitted to attend the murder trial.

Daybell's attorney John Prior was in attendance for some of the jury selection proceedings, East Idaho News reported. News crews were not allowed to in the courtroom during jury selection proceedings and instead watched a live feed from the overflow room.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

