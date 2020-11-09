Chicago-Born Rapper King Von Fatally Shot Outside Atlanta Nightclub

Chicago-born rapper King Von and one other person was killed in the parking lot of an Atlanta nightclub on Friday, according to police. The artist, whose real name was Dayvon Bennett, was reportedly involved in an argument between two groups of men around 3:20 a.m. Friday, when the groups began shooting at one another, a spokesman from the Atlanta Police Department said.

Two off-duty Atlanta police officers who were working an extra job at the Monaco Hookah Lounge on Trinity Avenue in downtown Atlanta noticed two groups of men arguing nearby, the spokesman said. Both off-duty officers and another on-duty Atlanta police officer patrolling nearby confronted the group –– also firing their guns, the department said.

Three suspects were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds and another three suspects fled the scene but were taken to the hospital by private vehicles, police said. Two additional suspects were arrested on the scene.

Amid the gunfire, Bennett and one other man died and another four men are reportedly being treated for gunshot wounds in nearby hospitals,.

Bennett was not at the scene when police arrived and was taken to the hospital in a private car.

The Atlanta Police Department issued a warrant for 22-year-old Timothy Leeks a suspect in the shooting –– and he is now in police custody at Grady hospital where is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound. Leeks is facing felony murder charges.

The ATD said Monday that although the officers fired their guns, an investigation determined they were not involved in the rapper's death. The department said investigators believe Bennett was shot during the initial shootout prior to the police response.

"It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers," the spokesman said the day of the shooting.

Additional charges against the two detained suspects are expected to be revealed as the investigation continues.

The 26-year-old rapper and father of three was born in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood of Chicago. Just last week, Bennett released an album titled, "Welcome to O'Block."

Ghazi Shami, the CEO of the record label that signed Bennett, confirmed the artist's death on Instagram.

"I woke up to some very horrible news this morning - My heart is heavy," he wrote Friday. "Another young rising star gone too soon. I pray for your family lil bro. May God rest your soul. We were just getting started."

The Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigations are still investigating the incident.

