Four-year-old Max Pratt loves doing chores around the house, so whenever a package is delivered to his family's home outside Chicago, he carries it inside. But this time, UPS driver Marco Angel delivered a huge, 100-pound box containing a hammock.



Max came out to do his usual routine, but the box toppled onto him as he struggled to bring it inside.



Angel was heading back to his truck when heard Max's cries for help. Angel raced back up the path to grab the box.



“You OK, buddy?” Angel asked.



Max managed a smile as his mom came out to ask if he was alright.



Inside spoke to Max and his mom, Traci.



“I tried to pick it up and then it falled on my head,” Max told Inside Edition.



“It’s moments like this we're just so grateful for people like Marco,” Traci said.

