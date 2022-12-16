Get those last minute Christmas gifts wrapped and postmarked folks, because there are only 24 hours left to mail gifts and card in time for the holiday.

Super Saturday is the last day that the United States Postal Service can guarantee that a package or card mailed in the continental United States will arrive at its destination before Dec. 25.

Ahead of the big day, Inside Edition's Jim Moret got a sneak peek at the work being done by Santa's real helpers: the team at the U.S. Postal Postal Facility in Los Angeles.

At a staggering 1.8 million-square-feet, the Los Angeles location is the biggest facility in the country. And these days, the staff of 3,000 workers are processing an astonishing one million packages each day.

In New York, Inside Edition caught a few New Yorkers hustling to get their packages of presents postmarked by the USPS before the deadline.

As for those who do not make it in time, all hope is not lost. FedEx and UPS both guarantee delivery on packages that ship by Tuesday, and Amazon can get the perfect gift to any doorstep if ordered by Thursday.

Best of all, labels can be printed at home for all carriers, meaning no one has to wait in line at the post office for hours this year.

It's a holiday miracle.

