A Maryland man was beaten to death on Friday while trying to protect his children, says his family.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is now investigating the death of Christopher Michael Wright, 43, who officers say sustained a life-threatening injury during an altercation outside his Baltimore home.

No arrests have been made at this time.

His sister-in-law Kristin Karopchinsky alleges that Wright's death came after an incident that occurred earlier that day at one of his children's schools.

"Two men and three middle school kids came to the house to assault my nephew. Chris died fighting to protect his son," says Kristin. "He suffered a catastrophic brain injury and had no brain function by the time he made it to the hospital."

Kristin also notes that the school is in no way to blame for the incident.

"I want to thank the staff at Anne Arundel County Public Schools, specifically Brooklyn Park Middle School, to prevent the fighting between the boys that ultimately led to Chris’ death," she says. "What happened to Chris was outside the control of the school. The school cannot do the job of parents and guardians."

One of Chris' heartbroken sons also paid tribute to his dad over the weekend.

"Rest in peace the best father I could have ever gotten. I'm really sad I don't have many pictures of him. He died protecting his kids and that's all he ever told us he was there for," writes the teen. "Rest in peace Eggman 1979-2023 I hope your watching over me pops."

Police released a brief statement after the fight on Friday.

"During their investigation officers learned that suspects arrived at the victim's residence in reference to an earlier altercation. A physical altercation ensued and during that altercation, the victim sustained life-threatening injuries," reads the statement from police in part. "On May 20, 2023, at approximately 9:45 p.m., the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital."

Marc Limansky, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County Police, tells Inside Edition Digital: "Anybody who assisted or abetted or was an accomplice of the main suspect or the primary suspect in this incident would be culpable."

A candlelight vigil in Chris' honor is scheduled for Friday.

